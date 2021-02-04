Poll app aimed at helping TDP in panchayat polls: YSRCP

Senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Ambati Rambabu alleged on Thursday that the election monitoring app, ‘Watch’, launched by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, is part of a plan to help the Telugu Desam Party win in the ensuring rural local bodies elections.

“There is no need to believe the app,” said the Sattenapalle MLA, disagreeing with Kumar over his comments on unanimous election in some places.

He said that village panchayats, which settled for unanimous elections, should be appreciated as they chose to have no disagreements or disputes.

Assailing ‘Watch’, Rambabu reminded that in 2020, a highly controversial letter, allegedly drafted in the Telugu Desam Party office, was forwarded by Kumar to the Union Home Secretary to undermine Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP leader faulted Kumar for visiting a panchayat election contestant in East Godavari district following her husband’s death and expressed his surprise as to how an SEC could do such a thing.

Rambabu also criticised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for the comments he made after meeting the party’s spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram, who was attacked by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday.

Besides Rambabu, YSRCP leader Lella Appi Reddy has already submitted a complaint to the State Election Commission about ‘Watch’.