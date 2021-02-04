No chance for Pawan as Veerraju prefers a ‘BC CM’

All of a sudden, the BJP has turned its tables on Jana Sena without any prior notice. In fact, a coordination committee is there between the two parties to decide on political matters. The BJP is fully aware that Pawan Kalyan is in the front race to become the CM in the next elections. But now, BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has announced that their party would make a BC leader as the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Interestingly, Veerraju spoke on behalf of his party and did not mention their alliance with the Jana Sena. The Sainiks have not yet responded to this till now. The political circles were also surprised why Veerraju has suddenly raised this issue. In the past 20 months, the Jagan regime has launched attacks on the BC leaders like Atchannaidu, Ramakrishnudu, Kollu Ravindra and scores of others. The BJP did not express its solidarity.

The BJP kept silent for the most part during the attacks on the Dalits, BCs and so on. But it raised its voice on the temple attacks. Thus, it made it clear to the AP voters that it was sheerly and solely a religious party with the Hindutva agenda.

Probably, the BJP has a late realisation now that its purely religious agenda would not work in a caste-driven society like AP. No wonder, the lastest BC CM slogan of the BJP would create a rift with the Jana Sena, which is already upset on many issues.