Ponniyin Selvan – 1 has collected a gross of gross 430 cr Worldwide by the end of its second week. The film has now emerged as the second highest-grossing Kollywood film behind 2.0 (666 Cr) and ahead of Vikram (425 Cr). The film is now the all-time highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu beating Vikram in a span of just 3 months. It has done excellent business in Karnataka & Kerala while it’s fair in North India. AP/TS has been below par with less than 10cr share while advance including P&P is at 12 Cr. After the opening weekend, the film didn’t do much in the Telugu States.
In Overseas the film has grossed 18.65 Million which is the biggest ever for a Tamil film if we exclude China’s gross of 2.0 which was a Flop in China.
Below is the area-wise Breakup:
|Area
|2 weeks worldwide collections
|first weekend Worldwide Collections
|Tamil Nadu
|182 Cr
|68 Cr
|AP/TS
|22.30 Cr
|14 Cr
|Karnataka
|25 Cr
|12.50 Cr
|North India
|26.90 Cr
|11.70 Cr
|Kerala
|22.20 Cr
|9.80 Cr
|Overseas
|$18.65 Million ( 152.6 Cr)
|$12.1 Million (99 Cr)
|Worldwide
|431 Cr
|215 Cr