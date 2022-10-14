Ponniyin Selvan – 1 has collected a gross of gross 430 cr Worldwide by the end of its second week. The film has now emerged as the second highest-grossing Kollywood film behind 2.0 (666 Cr) and ahead of Vikram (425 Cr). The film is now the all-time highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu beating Vikram in a span of just 3 months. It has done excellent business in Karnataka & Kerala while it’s fair in North India. AP/TS has been below par with less than 10cr share while advance including P&P is at 12 Cr. After the opening weekend, the film didn’t do much in the Telugu States.

In Overseas the film has grossed 18.65 Million which is the biggest ever for a Tamil film if we exclude China’s gross of 2.0 which was a Flop in China.

Below is the area-wise Breakup:

Area 2 weeks worldwide collections first weekend Worldwide Collections Tamil Nadu 182 Cr 68 Cr AP/TS 22.30 Cr 14 Cr Karnataka 25 Cr 12.50 Cr North India 26.90 Cr 11.70 Cr Kerala 22.20 Cr 9.80 Cr Overseas $18.65 Million ( 152.6 Cr) $12.1 Million (99 Cr) Worldwide 431 Cr 215 Cr