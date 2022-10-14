Buddha Prasad holds silent protest

Noted Gandhian, former minister and TDP leader, Mandali Buddha Prasad, at his residence in Avanigadda village of Krishna district on Friday. He blamed the state police for denying permission for him to hold a protest in the town along with the farmers.

Buddha Prasad, who was the deputy speaker of Assembly from 2014 to 2019, told media persons that the farmers of Gudur mandal in his Avanigadda Assembly constituency were having big trouble with flood water.

He said that 4,000 acres of agricultural land in Gudur has had flooding problems for the past three years. The farmers of the village have given several representations to the state government to solve their problem. However, he regretted that the government did not come to their rescue till date.

He wanted to hold a one-day protest with the farmers to highlight the issue. However, the police have denied permission suppressing his right to protest. He also alleged that the officials were not responding to the requests or representations of the people in the state.

He blamed the government for neglecting the farmers’ issues despite repeated representations and wanted the government to respond.

Buddha Prasad said that he had started the silent protest in his house as the police had refused permission. He wanted the police to reconsider their decision and give him permission to hold a protest along with the farmers.

He reiterated that he would continue to hold protests till the government resolved the problem of the farmers. He wanted the government to find a permanent solution to the problem.