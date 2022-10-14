Why is NTR tightlipped about his Next?

Young Tiger NTR is on a break and he announced that he would work with Koratala Siva in his next film. The shoot was planned to start later this year but it is getting delayed due to various reasons. After the debacle of Acharya, Koratala Siva has been taking more time to lock the final script of NTR’s film. Koratala Siva recently narrated the complete draft but NTR was not convinced with the narration and he rejected the script. His close friends and filmmakers are well aware about this. But NTR is tightlipped about his next move. He did not discuss about his next plan with anyone for now.

Koratala Siva is working again on the script and there are strong rumors that NTR asked him to work on one more film. Even Buchi Babu’s film with NTR is kept on hold currently. NTR lost enough weight but the actor did not meet any director or producer in the recent weeks. Some of the filmmakers are left surprised as NTR is not aggressive even after he rejected Koratala Siva’s script. NTR and Koratala Siva are very close friends and there are talks that the top actor will take a call on his next soon. For now, the actor remained tightlipped about his next. His fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement about his next project.