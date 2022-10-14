Unstoppable 2 First Episode: Emotional and Entertaining

Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with the second season of his talk show Unstoppable. His brother-in-law and TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh are the guests for the episode. After 27 years, Chandrababu responded about the 1995 episode in TDP. “It has been 27 years, I was being criticised but I never responded. There was an impact on NTR because of another person. Nara and Nandamuri family members met NTR to discuss about it. I met NTR along with BV Mohan Reddy, Balakrishna and Ramakrishna. I fell on his legs and requested NTR garu. But due to several unexpected incidents and reasons, we had to take a call. We have worked for his dreams after taking critical decisions” told Chandrababu.

Both Balakrishna and Chandrababu did not disclose the name of Lakshmi Parvathi throughout the interview which is a great gesture. After Chandrababu questioned Balakrishna if the decision was a mistake, Balakrishna supported Chandrababu and revealed that he was present when the decision was taken. Nara Lokesh responded about the viral picture and he said that it was taken in 2006. He called them his friends and Lokesh said that they were common friends of him and Brahmani. He also said that Brahmani is in close touch with them even now. The first episode happened on a serious note and at the same time it was packed with fun.