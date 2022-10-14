Amaravati farmers face protest at Nidadavole

The farmers from Amaravati who are on maha padayatra to Arasavilli seeking Amaravati as the only capital of the state, protested at Nidadavole town in West Godavari district on Friday. As the farmers reached the town, the supporters of three capitals and decentralisation, also reached the road in large numbers.

The supporters of the three capitals released black balloons and raised black flags against the Amaravati farmers. They wanted Visakhapatnam and Kurnool too to be developed as alternative capitals of the state and not just Amaravati.

They also raised slogans against the Amaravati farmers and alleged that these farmers are the activists of the opposition TDP. They also accused the farmers of going to Uttarandhra only to create unrest among the people, who have been waiting for the government to declare administrative capital at Visakhapatnam.

However, the police stopped the activists from coming on to the roads. They also used ropes to block the road for these activists and allowed the Amaravati farmers to move forward.

Meanwhile, the Amaravati farmers alleged that the ruling YSR Congress was sending its activists to create problems for them. They accused the ruling YSR Congress for creating regional differences among the people of the state.

“We went to Tirupati in Rayalaseema last year seeking Amaravati development. But there were no counter protest rallies. This time, the ruling party is encouraging counter protests to create a law and order problem,” the Amaravati farmers alleged.

Meanwhile, TDP MPs, Galla Jayadev and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, made an appeal to the Union Home Ministry to give Central government protection to the farmers. They gave a representation to the Union Home Ministry in Delhi citing the YSR Congress party’s counter agitations to create law and order problems and even cause damage to the farmers.