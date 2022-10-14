Venky is focused on his Bollywood Project

Victory Venkatesh hasn’t announced his next Telugu film after the release of F3. The top actor has signed a Hindi film along with Salman Khan and the film is titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji is the director of this comic entertainer and Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari are playing other important roles. The shoot of the film is happening in Mumbai without breaks. Venkatesh has allocated bulk dates for the film and he will wrap up the shoot by the end of this year.

The makers of Ori Devuda are trying hard to bring in Venkatesh for the film’s promotions but the actor is having a hectic schedule in Mumbai. He will be seen essaying the role of a God in Ori Devuda that has Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles. The film is hitting the screens on October 21st. Venkatesh has been holding talks with a couple of Telugu directors but he is yet to announce his next film. He completed the shoot of his first web series Rana Naidu along with his nephew Rana Daggubati and the crime thriller will start streaming soon.