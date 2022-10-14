TDP is a party with national outlook, says Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday said that the TDP is a political party with national outlook and has created history in national politics.

After administering oath to the Legal Cell of the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP is the only regional outfit that had once played the major role of Opposition party status in Parliament and was a partner in bringing in several reforms in the country. Observing that the Legal Cell plays a crucial role in the functioning of the party, Chandrababu Naidu said that advocates played a key role in the struggle for Independence too.

Democracy stands aloft only on the four pillars, Legislature, Executive, Media and Judiciary, the TDP national president observed and felt that the judiciary has the highest powers to correct any of the other three wings. Maintaining that it is the TDP which encouraged advocates in politics, he said the party had fielded 125 graduates, 20 doctors, eight engineers besides 47 advocates.

Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, who earlier worked for the Legal Cell of the TDP is now elevated as the member of the Rajya Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that he never felt that the police system in the State will face such a situation.

Stating that during the TDP regime, certain clean police officers were given key postings to run the administration, Chandrababu Naidu expressed serious concern that the situation in the State is totally different as corrupt police officers are being given plum posts now.

The people in the State should realise these facts, he felt and noted that if such a person assumes the chair of the Chief Minister, the fate of the State can easily be understood. It is for the first time in the history of the country that a member of Parliament (MP) is harassed in police custody and the police even threatened that same MP that he would be finished in custody, Chandrababu maintained.