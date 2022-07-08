Ponniyin Selvan Teaser : A Visual Grandeur

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan is a popular epic novel by Tamil writer Kalki. This is a historical fantasy story during the period of Cholas that gives us the experience of kings and queens. This is a two parts film and today PS1 Telugu teaser was launched by Mahesh Babu. PS1 is directed by Mani Ratnam and this is said to be his ambitious project. The teaser gives us a glimpse of all the characters in the film. AR Rahman is composing music and the background score is breathtaking. The costumes are extraordinary and make sure of giving us a grandeur experience on the big screen. This teaser also hints at the best war sequences and rich visuals.

PS1 will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada versions. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram and more prominent actors are in PS1. Ravi Varman is the cinematographer and Thota Tharani is roped in for production design. The first installment is said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and it will hit the screens on September 30th across the globe.