Pooja Hegde continues to bag biggies

Pooja Hegde took her time and she emerged as one of the top actresses of Telugu cinema. She is lined up with Telugu biggies and is also busy with Bollywood projects. Pooja Hegde as of now is shooting for Prabhas’ upcoming project that is under shoot. The latest update is that Pooja Hegde is roped in to play the female lead in Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming movie.

The film is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is aimed for Eid 2021 release. Pooja Hegde recently gave her nod and the makers made an official announcement about the same. This is the first time Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are working together. Pooja Hegde is also considered for couple of Telugu biggies that are in discussion stages. She is also shooting for Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor which is slated for summer release.