World Famous Lover Bookings In Full Swing

After Sankranthi season, no film actually enthralled Telugu audience to the core. They are eagerly waiting for a perfect entertainer and are hoping Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover will slake their thirst.

The film’s advance bookings are in full swing in Book My Show and many shows for Hyderabad city are getting into fast filing mode already. Out of 222 shows in Hyderabad, nearly 50% of the tickets are sold out already. It seems the film is likely to have good openings, especially in Nizam.

Directed by Kranthi Madhav under Creative Commercials Banner, World Famous Lover is heading for release worldwide on 14th of this month.