Kejriwal to be Delhi CM again: Counting trends

The initial trends in the Delhi election counting gave a clear verdict in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party. Arvind Kejriwal is all set to win the CM seat again. His party is going to win with a comfortable majority. The BJP leaders are hoping to wait till the last minute but the real situation is different.

Trends show that Kejriwal party may win above 50 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. All the exit polls had already predicted his win. The only advantage of AAP is the dominant personality of Kejriwal and his accessibility to the common voters.

The BJP tried its best to outsmart Kejriwal but to no avail. Amit Shah made lots of efforts but he couldn’t match the strategies of Kejriwal who single handedly is leading his party back to power.

The Congress party may not win a single MLA seat in the country’s capital this time.