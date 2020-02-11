One big last chance for DSP

Rockstar DSP is running through a lean patch in his career. Several top directors and actors who worked with DSP from the past few years are in the hunt for other options after the top composer delivered duds. Directors like Trivikram, Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar and others already replaced DSP with other music composers. Sukumar is the only hope left for Devi Sri Prasad. There are talks that Bunny is forcing Sukumar to replace DSP with Thaman who delivered a blockbuster album with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Some of the media houses even reported that Thaman is already on board for the project. But Sukumar is quite comfortable with DSP and he is quite confident on repeating the musical magic with the film. He is said to have convinced Allu Arjun and the top actor changed his mind finally. DSP will compose the music for this untitled action entertainer. The regular shoot commences this month. DSP is also composing music for Uppena and Rang De.

Devi Sri Prasad has now a last big chance to prove his mettle and bounce back. Else, the young composers will replace and dominate the Rockstar of Telugu cinema soon.