Is Ram Charan turning a Naxalite?

Koratala Siva is one Telugu director who knows the perfect blend of social drama in a commercial formatted film. All his films delivered a strong message for the audience and he is now directing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film. It is clear that Ram Charan will be seen in a crucial role in this untitled film. It is heard that Charan would have a screen presence of 30 minutes in the film and he will be seen during the flashback episodes.

Now there are strong speculations that Ram Charan will be seen as a Naxalite in this film and Koratala Siva designed his role well. It was Chiranjeevi who suggested Charan’s name after listening to the final draft of the script. Charan would join the sets of the film once he completes the shoot of RRR. ‘Acharya’ is the title considered for the movie which will release soon. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Kokapet and is jointly produced by Konidela Production Company, Matinee Entertainments.