Producers Guild battling for a Cause

For the first time in Tollywood, there was a huge debate and battle for Sankranthi winner among the biggies Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Both the films claimed themselves to be the biggest hits and released numbers through posters. This even triggered fan wars and industry bigwigs weren’t happy with the happenings. The Producers Guild met several times after these incidents and they decided to announce the official numbers of the upcoming films in the coming days.

K Damodara Prasad said that the gross numbers of future films will be released by the Producers Guild which can be considered as the official numbers of the film. He said that the Guild will verify the numbers after which they would be announced. This is to create transparency among the collections and to prevent controversies, fan wars. This decision is opposed by several filmmakers as some of them argue that the announcement by Guild makes way for further controversies.

Some of the filmmakers who are not in the Guild argue that the Producers Guild has no right to announce the official collections of their films and it is the producer who should make official announcements.