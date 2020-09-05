Pooja Hegde to romance Ravi Teja?

Ravi Teja is all set to resume the shoot of his next film Krack this month. The actor signed his next film in the direction of Ramesh Varma which is tentatively titled Khiladi. The actor will be seen in a dual role in this action entertainer. Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde is considered for one of the female leads in the movie and the actress is yet to give her nod. Pooja Hegde is one of the highest-paid and busiest actresses currently.

She has to complete the shoot of Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor initially. If Pooja Hegde rejects the film, the makers are in plans to approach Rakul Preet Singh for the role. Once the lead actress is finalized, the makers will finalize the other leading lady. Ravi Teja will start the shoot of Khiladi once he is done with the shoot of Krack. Koneru Satyanarayana is the producer.