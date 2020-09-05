Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram announcement coming

Ajay Bhupathi made an impressive debut with RX 100 and the film was a trendsetter among the small budget flicks in Tollywood. It has been two years since the film released and Ajay Bhupathi is yet to start his next film. He is focused on his next film Maha Samudram. As the film is a multi-starrer, he faced several challenges. Sharwanand and Siddarth are on board as the lead actors and there are several speculations about the project. Anil Sunkara will produce this emotional entertainer on AK Entertainments banner.

An official announcement about the project is expected very soon. The pre-production work of the film kick-started recently and Sharwanand will join the sets from the end of this year once he is done with his current projects. Aditi Rao Hydari is the leading lady and more details about the film would be announced officially very soon. Maha Samudram is carrying decent buzz even before the announcement.