Samantha announces her own clothing chain

Samantha Akkineni is a star actress and she is married to actor Naga Chaitanya. She is extremely satisfied with her career and she spends ample amount from her earnings for charity. A couple of years ago, Samantha pledged to take up handloom clothes during her public outings. Stepping further, the actress announced her own clothing firm named Saaki. She said that it has been her dream for months which reflects her journey in life. Samantha recollected the experience during her early days of career when she struggled to afford a designer outfit.

“I want to share this joy with all of you. Saaki is my way of building our friendship, sharing my life, and creating moments with you that will be special and just ours. We’re launching soon and I hope all of you love it. Stay tuned!” posted Samantha. She said that her clothing brand would be available and affordable for everyone. The actress posted a small video of the hard work Samantha and her team kept to bring Saaki true.