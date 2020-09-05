Harish Rao tests Covid19 positive

Fimance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday tested positive for Covid19.

Harish Rao confirmed this on his Twitter account . “On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine. In request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get covid test done,” Harish Rao tweeted.

Harish Rao will not attend the Assembly session which are scheduled to be held from September 7.

Several TRS leaders have tested positive for Covid19 in the recent time. More than 10 TRS leaders, including MLAs were tested positive and all have recovered. Harish Rao is the first among the ministers to test positive. Earlier, Assembly deputy speaker T Padma Rao was tested positive. Home Minister Mahamood Ali, MLAs Muthireddy Yadagir Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan and a host other top TRS leaders tested positive for Covid-19.

Covid tests must for all Telangana MLAs and Assembly staff

Corona test is mandatory for all MLAs and staff and only those who test negative will be allowed to attend the monsoon session of the state Assembly beginning from September 7.

Legislators, council members, assembly staff, media representatives, ministerial staff, and assembly marshals must undergo corona tests by September 6.

Thermal screenings and rapid tests will be conducted on the Assembly premises. Further, two separate diagnostic centres will be set up on the Assembly and Council premises, exclusively for MLAs and Council members. All legislators will be provided with medical gear such as oximeter, mask and sanitisers.