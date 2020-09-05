TTD laddus to discontinue plastic bags for laddus sale

The TTD is taking a big step as part of eco-friendly initiatives these days. Very soon, Srivari laddus will be packed only in jute bags alone but not plastic any more. A decision to this effect was taken by the TTD already. The advantage with jute bags is that it is ecologically biodegradable and a natural project. Moreover, unlike plastic bags, the jute bags will not absorb ghee being used in the TTD laddus. Considering all these manifold benefits, the TTD has unanimously taken this decision.

The rates of the jute bags have also been finalised. A jut bag carrying 10 laddus will be Rs. 30 and 15 laddus about Rs. 35 and 25 laddus about Rs. 55. Small bag carrying 5 laddus will cost Rs. 25.

As the jute bags will not absorb ghee, the laddus will also remain fresh for a long time. The devotees are also feeling comfortable with the jute bags as they are easier to carry. Compared to the plastic bags, the rates of jute bags are a little on the higher side. But still the general public are preferring them considering their natural benefits. Pilgrims come from long distances from across the country and the world. If jute bags are used, they can carry the laddus back home without their quality being affected for a longer time.