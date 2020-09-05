Dil Raju is well aware of V Result

Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V is streaming on Amazon Prime from today and the response is completely mixed. The film’s producer Dil Raju who also happens to be a distributor wanted the film to release in summer. With the situations not favorable, he decided to head for a digital release. He informed all his distributors that the film would not fare well in theatres after he watched the final copy. He wanted to make it a safe bet and sold the digital rights for a huge price so that V turned out to be a safe project for him.

Dil Raju even had debts for his last production Jaanu. With the coronavirus outbreak, he is well aware that his next project will not get hefty advances from the distributors and exhibitors. After consulting his well-wishers, Dil Raju convinced Nani. Raju was also calculative on the heaping interests as the shoot of the film completed long ago. With V, Raju took a wise decision and played safe during this coronavirus pandemic time.

Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are the lead actors in V that is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti.