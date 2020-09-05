Pawan Kalyan closes doors for new filmmakers

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab, a court drama that is in the final stages of shoot. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release and Pawan will join the sets next month. He will soon take up Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake if the right director comes on to the board. Pawan Kalyan already announced films with Krish and Harish Shankar which are aimed to start rolling next year. Pawan Kalyan will have to work without breaks to complete these announced projects.

He also has a film with Surendar Reddy and Ram Talluri will produce this film. People Media Factory who paid a huge advance for the actor is currently in the hunt for the director. With these projects, Pawan Kalyan’s commitments will come to an end. The top actor is also in plans to complete all these projects at the earliest and return back to politics. The actor is said to have closed the doors for new filmmakers and is not ready to take up new projects considering his political comeback and completing his current films. Pawan Kalyan will think about new films only after he completes these films and after the 2024 polls. It will take up three years for the actor to complete all these films.