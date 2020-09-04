V Telugu Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 2.5/5

With the uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a few filmmakers of upcoming Telugu movies are opting for digital release. Nani starrer V is the first notable Tollywood film all set to release through the OTT platform. Producer Dil Raju took a brave decision and sold the movie rights to Amazon Prime. The film is set for release today (September 5th).

Starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles, V is billed as an intriguing thriller. The trailer received a good response from audience. As the first film post lockdown, its arrival is eagerly awaited. This is Nani’s 25th film and he will be seen in a negative role with Sudheer Babu playing a serious and irreverent cop in this thriller. The movie is directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, with Amit Trivedi scoring the music.

Will V successfully initiate the new trend and encourage filmmakers to go for digital releases from here on? Let’s find out.

Story:

Set in Hyderabad background, the film V is a showdown between a Gallantry award winning police officer DCP Aditya (Sudheer Babu) and a serial killer (Nani). Time and again, the serial killer teases the DCP, leaving clues about his next murder and challenges the latter to try and stop him. To know more about the cat and mouse game, watch the V movie on Amazon Prime.

Analysis:

For a film like V the success is directly proportional to the thrill and twist factors that the director manages to embed into the script. Director Indraganti Mohan Krishna attempted this tough genre and the outcome is not very encouraging. A serial killer challenging the police system to stop him is an exciting concept which heavily leans on an edge of the seat screenplay and the director’s ability to create a roller coaster ride. Unfortunately, the audience of ‘V’ film are treated to a flat narrative that offers little excitement.

The killer’s backstory could not evoke the anticipated sympathy and lacks adequate justification. Too many threads are mixed up in trying put this together. Hyderabad’s old city riots, women trafficking gangs and Nani’s flashback – just too many. Not to mention the shift in the killer’s approach towards the miscreants given his profession.

First half of the film is decent enough, but the graph goes down south from there. It may have been better if DCP had actually managed to resolve the serial killer flashback in his investigation.

Indraganti leaves his mark in two scenes where the killer (Nani) interacts with his co-passengers on the train, bus. Indraganti’s niche mark is visible in two melodious songs as well as in the picturisation. Music director Amit Trivedi did commendable job with the songs. S.Thaman’s background score is good as well. Production values by SVC banner are adequate.

Performances:

As always, Natural star Nani did his best to play his character. However, his attempt to match a serial killer’s psych with a different dialogue modulation did not sit very well. His backstory matches his core family audience’s taste. Sudheer Babu got a meaty role as a police officer, his physique is excellent. Special mention to the introduction fight sequence. Nivetha Thomas role is just okay and has no scope to perform. Aditi Rao Hydari’s role is short one, limited to the backstory. Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and other characters are added in to fill in the cast.

Positives:

Nani, Sudheer Babu characters

Two melodious songs, their presentation

Negatives:

Poor plot, dull Screenplay

Lack of thrill factor

Verdict:

‘V’ movie is a pretty average film which couldn’t meet the expectations. Solid performances by the lead heroes, two great songs, and background score are the saving grace. Had it been a big screen release,people would have complained a lot but now with direct OTT release, give it a try – just don’t set the bar high.

