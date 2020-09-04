After water-sharing battle, AP and T now in fresh tussle

After the war over water sharing, the KCR and Jagan governments have now locked horns over running inter-state bus services.

In the latest tussle, both the governments are differing on running inter-state buses on certain routes. The bone of contention between both the governments is the lucrative Vijayawada-Hyderabad sector. The KCR government is insisting that the Jagan government forego the profitable route operations. The transport officials of both the governments held several talks but have failed to reach an agreement on the contentious route.

With no agreement in sight, now the transport ministers of both the states are likely to hold talks on Monday to resolve the issue.

The agreement reached between both the governments on running inter-state bus services as part of the AP Reorganization Act ended in June 2019. The Covid-19 lockdown has brought a break to the inter-state bus services between the two states.