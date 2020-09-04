Venky prepones F3

The veteran actors are quite hesitant to join the sets of their upcoming projects because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. King Nagarjuna is the first actor from veterans to join the shoot and he is working for Wild Dog. Victory Venkatesh who was quite concerned decided to return back to the sets of his next film Naarappa. The actor will join the sets of Naarappa from October and he will complete the portions of the film by the end of October. He is all set to join the sets of F3 from November.

Anil Ravipudi already got his nod from Venkatesh, Varun Tej and the final draft of the script is ready. The regular shoot commences in November and the episodes on Venkatesh will be shot. Varun Tej will join the sets of the film at a later date as he should complete his part for the boxing drama. Tamannaah and Mehreen are the leading ladies in F3. The film will be shot in back to back schedules and will release in May 2021. Dil Raju will produce F3 on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music composer.