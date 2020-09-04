Minister Kodali threatens to run lorries over Devineni

The ruling YSRCP seems greatly embarrassed at the latest comments of former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Uma has said that the Government has not deposited any funds towards zero interest loans for farmers till now. So, the farmers cannot trust the ruling party when it says current bills amounts would be deposited in their accounts. Now, one Minister and two MLAs belonging to Uma caste came before the media and unleashed their venomous attack.

Minister Kodali Nani went a step ahead and threatened to run lorries over Devineni if he went on making meaningless allegations against the Jagan Reddy regime. It is true that since coming to power, the YSRCP has made many efforts to find loopholes in order to file cases against Devineni Uma who served as Irrigation Minister during the TDP regime. But, as yet, it could not get hold of any worthwhile documents to proceed with their plans.

The latest controversy on the free power scheme has triggered heated debates. Uma’s latest comments as well as his past record have undoubtedly angered the YSRCP so much so the Minister himself issued direct threats.

Incidentally, YCP MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad was also present along with Kodali Nani. Devineni Uma has recently made comments against illegal mining by Krishna Prasad’s followers in Kondapalli reserve forests. Instead of protecting the forests, the officials are colluding with the ruling party. All these controversies culminated in the Minister giving a direct threat. Many more political twists are expected in the coming months.