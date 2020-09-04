CM holds review meet on Covid-19

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday held a review meet with the top officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on the COVID-19 situation in the state. Jagan instructed the officials to take stringent action if hospitals fail to implement the Aarogyasri scheme.

The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Alla Nani, Chief Secretary to Government Nilam Sawhney and Special Secretary to the Ministry of Health Jawahar Reddy were present at the review meeting.

He advised the officials to set up help desks at every Aarogyasri hospital to make the services accessible to all. He directed the officials to take immediate action fir any anomalies in implementing Aarogyasri and directed that a help desk be set up in every empaneled hospital.

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 10,392 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to over 4.5 lakh.

The officials told the CM that there are 37,441 beds at all coronavirus centres. They said that there are 2,462 normal beds, 11,177 oxygen-supported beds and 2,651 ICU beds available for vacancies. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the temporary appointments in covid‌ hospitals.