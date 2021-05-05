Pooja Hegde’s super positive post after she is tested negative

Dusky girl and top actress Pooja Hegde is working without breaks till the unexpected break of coronavirus pandemic brought a long pause. Despite being extra cautious, Pooja Hegde is tested positive for coronavirus and she is in home quarantine. The actress took all the needed care and she recovered completely from coronavirus. She took her social media page to inform her fans that she is tested negative for coronavirus and recovered completely.

Her post said “Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there” posted Pooja. During her recent interviews, Pooja revealed that she will first complete the pending Telugu shoots after which she would join the sets of her Hindi projects. A song with Prabhas from Radhe Shyam is left pending and it will be shot in a special set in a private studio. Pooja Hegde has Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor ready for release this year.

