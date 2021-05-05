Veerraju objects to Jagan politics of religion during Covid

The BJP cannot continue its politics without raking up issues concerning religions. The latest attack of BJP AP President Somu Veerraju is on the Jagan Reddy Cabinet’s decision on pastors. He expressed his anger over how the AP Government could continue its politics of religion at a time when the whole country was struggling with the deadly Covid virus. Like nowhere else in the country, the AP Government is giving salaries to the pastors.

In fact, this has been a long pending issue. The BJP has been demanding for long that the YCP regime should stop taking advantage of the religious politics in the State. The pastors issue has figured right from the beginning of the Jagan Reddy administration.

The BJP has tried its best to take advantage of the Hindu religious feelings in the Tirupati by-election. However, the results did not come as per its expectations. The saffron party could not get deposits despite having the support of Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan and his Jana Sainiks.

Regardless of the electoral benefits, the BJP AP leaders are continuing their efforts to highlight the religious issues to take political advantage.