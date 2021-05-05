Balayya gets his tailor-made role in his Next?

Nandamuri Balakrishna will resume the shoot of Akhanda next week and will complete a crucial schedule in this critical pandemic time. Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu will hit the screens later this year. Balayya gave his immediate nod to director Gopichand Malineni recently and the film is said to be a mass entertainer. The script work of the film reached its final stages and Gopichand Malineni penned the script after he was inspired by a real-life incident. The film’s shoot will commence from July this year.

As per the update, Balayya will be seen as a powerful and ruthless cop in this high voltage action drama. Balayya will also stun in a never-seen look as a cop and his characterization happens to be the major USP for the untitled film. He essayed similar roles in the past in films like Rowdy Inspector, Lakshmi Narasimha and others. His performance in these films received a wide appreciation. He will be seen in a tailor-made role in Gopichand Malineni’s project. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film releases in summer 2022.