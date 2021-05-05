New hurdles for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam

The coronavirus has taken a toll on several big-budget films. Several pan-Indian projects are delayed and their releases are pushed by months. Prabhas’ upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is delayed by months due to various reasons. The pending portions of the shoot will be completed after the second wave of coronavirus calms down. The makers are considering a Dasara release for this project but a clear picture will be attained only after the VFX work is done.

As per the update coming, the VFX work is delayed and the work is badly impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several foreign studios are working on the visual effects for this periodic drama and they have informed the makers about the delay. Most of the employees are away from work during this critical time and they informed the makers that it is quite impossible to deliver the content on time. The makers are now in the hunt for other options as they need to get the output at the earliest.

Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of Radhe Shyam, a periodic drama that is set in 1970s in Europe. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and UV Creations are the producers. The film’s release date will be finalized soon.