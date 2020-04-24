Poor workers suffering from hunger as YSRCP leaders celebrate muscle power?

Collapse of construction, trade and industry sectors caused distress to workers in AP. TDP says while poor workers are unable to quench hunger, YSRCP leaders are celebrating flower festivals. Now, Telugu Desam Party former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao accused the ruling YSR Congress Party MLAs of becoming responsible for unchecked spread of COVID epidemic by conducting crowd-based activities in violation of the lockdown norms. The tractor rallies, public gatherings and food distributions being organised by ruling party MLAs were posing huge risks of virus transmission in different parts of the state.

Bonda Uma said that the rally oranised by Srikalahasti MLA irresponsibly caused infections to many participants including the government officials. The police took no action against the MLA concerned so far while the district administration had to eventually place the entire Kalahasti town under curfew with the general public not able to come out to buy even milk now.

Mr. Bonda Uma recalled how MLA RK Roja organised a public gathering with over 200 rural people just to inaugurate a Rs. 2 lakh borewell. Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy held meeting with thousands of people but his followers tried to attack the local SI for filing an FIR against his lockdown violation. The SI concerned had to escape and then tender apology to the ruling party MLA.

Stating that the ruling party MLAs’ excesses were posing serious threat to public health and safety, Mr. Bonda Uma deplored that the DGP Gautham Sawang was not taking any action in this regard even though the TDP has submitted a memorandum already. The YSRCP MLAs and Ministers were freely violating the Disaster Management Act, 2005, while thousands of cases were filed against ordinary public. DGP himself said thousands of vehicles were seized but he was not talking what steps were taken to control ruling party MLAs.

Mr. Bonda Uma asked CM Jagan Reddy to clarify how autorickshaw, daily wage, construction workers and poor sections of people can celebrate festival with Rs. 1,000 and poor quality chickpea provided by the government. Prolonged lockdown, physical distancing and loss of work for so many weeks are making these poor families to go without food these days.