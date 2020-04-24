One more shock for Vamshi Paidipally?

Vamshi Paidipally received a rude shock from Mahesh Babu after the top actor straightaway rejected the script narrated by Vamshi. Without losing his hope, Vamshi Paidipally has been working on the script to impress Mahesh and lock him for his next film after the top actor completes Parasuram’s film. Then came the big announcement of SS Rajamouli’s next. Rajamouli made it clear that he would work with Mahesh Babu in his next that will roll next year. Vamshi Paidipally is now left puzzled after the big announcement came. His project may now land in danger.

There is no big gap between Parasuram’s project and Rajamouli’s film. Mahesh intends to take a break instead of heading for a rush. Every actor prefers to take a small break before Rajamouli’s film as they should work without breaks the big project. With the coronavirus outbreak and the whole country in lockdown, Mahesh is not mounting any pressure on Parasuram. He is in plans to spend ample time with family and start the shoot of Parasuram’s film once things come to a good control.

Parasuram too takes ample time to complete the film and Mahesh-Parasuram film would target a summer release next year. If this happens, Mahesh teaming up with Vamshi Paidipally is completely impossible. Vamshi Paidipally as of now is now left puzzled whether to work on the script for Mahesh or to stage his hunt for another lead actor for his next.