Naidu expresses shock over YSRCP MP obstructing COVID-19 lab

The YSRCP MLAs and MPs are appearing in national media for all wrong reasons. Now, Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that he was shocked to see YSR Congress Party MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry obstructing a diagnostic lab from undertaking COVID-19 tests.

“This is a shocker at a time when the frontline soldiers are risking their lives to combat Coronavirus”, Mr. Naidu said in a message on twitter.

The controversy came to the surface after the MP issued a notice to the lab owners to immediately vacate his building in Hyderabad. The MP’s men also locked the gates of the lab without informing the lab owners.

It was alleged that the YSRCP MP took this sudden decision following an approval given by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to the diagnostic lab to conduct Coronavirus confirmatory tests.