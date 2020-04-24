Like PM, AP CM should involve all parties in COVID awareness, says Chandrababu

As his party won 151 out of 175 MLAs, CM Jaganmohan Reddy is unwilling to recognise the existence of rival parties. This mentality is continuing in Coronavirus crisis also. Now, Telugu Desam Party National President N Chandrababu Naidu has slammed the YSRCP Government for what he described as its adamant and arrogant policies causing untold hardships and life threats to AP people in these dangerous times of Coronavirus epidemic.

He deplored that while Prime Minister Modi had already held virtual meetings with Chief Ministers three times and preparing to hold one more meeting on April 27, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has not reached out to either opposition parties or any section of the people so far. The fight against the killer virus was going to be a long-term struggle with no room for any complacency. In this hour of crisis, the TDP cadres and leaders should do whatever possible to stand as a pillar of support to the poorer and suffering sections of society. When the government and official machinery are failing to deliver services effectively, the people should be cautioned and motivated to stand on their own and courageously fight against the killer virus.

Mr. Naidu described it as nothing but inexperience and ignorance of CM Jagan Reddy for not taking other political parties and experts and intellectuals into confidence in this indefinite war against an invisible enemy. The CM was not taking an inspiration from how Prime Minister was reaching out to all sections in order to prepare the country for the larger threats ahead. On its party, the TDP was playing its part in awareness creation. NTR Trust was distributing 2.5 lakh masks in different mandals. The TDP leaders would be distributing masks to frontline warriors including doctors, nurses and health workers and sanitary workers.

Stating that an efficient was needed in a time of serious crisis, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP Government was lacking in experience in governance and disaster management which was why no strong efforts were being made to create awareness among the people at any level. Only those, who fight bravely against this virus, would eventually survive with lesser losses. Farmers themselves were taking videos of crop damages which showed their mental agony over the crop losses. Very unfortunately, Ministers were underplaying crop losses in review meetings with CM. Ministers were talking to damage the prospects of farmers.

Mr. Naidu said that one farmer had to take a selfie video to explain that his crop losses were true following negative claims made by a minister. This reflected the sad situation in which the farmers are in now. Horticulture farmers of mango, chini, water melon, papaya and musk melon were incurring severe losses because of crop damages due to lack of marketing and storage facilities. TDP leaders were doing right by holding protests from their homes for the right cause. Rs. 5,000 should be paid to each poor family. The government should buy crops. Anna Canteens and insurance should be revived immediately.

Some mandal party leaders complained to Mr. Naidu on various issues. Firoz from Nellore and Kadapa town president Jilani Basha said that Ramzan thofa and Dulhaf marriage gift were cancelled by the YSRCP government. Not a single paise was paid to Imams and Mouzams in the past 11 months. Rs. 10,000 promise was thrown to winds. Not a single paisa was given from Minority corporation so far. Every Muslim family in AP is now remembering good things they had during previous TDP regime.

Dr. Kishore and Dr. Pawan Kumar from Vijayawada said that poor quality masks were being given to frontline warriors which is posing risk to lives of doctors and health workers. The streets were also lacking in proper sanitation.