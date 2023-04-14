Posani Krishna Murali Hospitalized

AP Film Development Corporation Chairman and actor Posani Krishna Murali is tested positive for COVID and he is admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad. Posani contracted for Covid-19 for the third time. He was kept in intensive care when was infected for the second time and sadly he contracted with coronavirus again for the third time.

Posani Krishna Murali was in Pune for a film shoot. The actor returned to Hyderabad on Thursday and he felt unwell. He underwent an RT-PCR test and got tested positive. On Thursday, Telangana recorded 45 new COVID cases and 18 were from Hyderabad alone. Covid cases are seeing a sudden surge in the nation.