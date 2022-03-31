Post-summer in Tollywood is packed

Summer 2022 is expected to be the biggest for Tollywood. Several biggies like RRR, Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, KGF: Chapter 2 and others are testing their luck. With summer jam-packed with a heap of releases, several films featuring young actors are now getting announced for June and July releases. A bunch of announcements are made in recent week. The release chart for the post-summer months is filling on a faster note. Some of the films are even gearing up for August and September release. Here is the updated release chart for June, July and August for Telugu films:

June:

3rd: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram

10th: Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki

17th: Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty

July:

1st: Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial

1st: Vaisshnav Tej’s Rangaranga Vaibhavamga

8th: Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam

14th: Ram’s The Warrior

22nd: Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You

August:

12th: Akhil Akkineni’s Agent

25th: Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger