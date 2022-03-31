Post-summer in Tollywood is packed

Summer 2022 is expected to be the biggest for Tollywood. Several biggies like RRR, Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, KGF: Chapter 2 and others are testing their luck. With summer jam-packed with a heap of releases, several films featuring young actors are now getting announced for June and July releases. A bunch of announcements are made in recent week. The release chart for the post-summer months is filling on a faster note. Some of the films are even gearing up for August and September release. Here is the updated release chart for June, July and August for Telugu films:
June:
3rd: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram
10th: Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki
17th: Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty
July:
1st: Gopichand’s Pakka Commercial
1st: Vaisshnav Tej’s Rangaranga Vaibhavamga
8th: Nithiin’s Macherla Niyojakavargam
14th: Ram’s The Warrior
22nd: Naga Chaitanya’s Thank You
August:
12th: Akhil Akkineni’s Agent
25th: Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger