BC ministers meet Sajjala as YCP eyes on BC votes

The ruling YSR Congress is getting into the election mode if the party programmes are any indication. The party is leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters and ensure that the good will among the people is intact even for the 2024 elections.

In the process, BC ministers from the Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet met government advisor and party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy at Tadepalli on Thursday. Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, Seedri Appala Raju and Sankara Narayana, had a long discussion with Sajjala.

Sources say that the Ministers and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy have planned to organise district level meetings for the BCs. They have planned to organise the meeting in every district covering all the 26 districts. Later, they would have regional meetings.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would be addressing the regional meetings and the state level meeting of the BCs. This state level event is likely to be held either in December this year or January in 2023.

The party leaders have decided to explain to the people the number of welfare programmes that the government implemented during the last three years despite the covid pandemic. They would also explain to the people that for the first time the government had constituted 56 corporations for all the 139 sub-castes.

The YSR Congress wants to drive home these points clearly and retain its BC vote bank. As the party will not be able to hold such conventions in the election year, 2024, the leaders are preparing the ground this year.