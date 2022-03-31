India’s First Super-girl Movie ‘Indrani’

‘Indrani’ is the title of India’s upcoming First super-girl movie. A first-of-its-kind in Telugu also. Stephen is debuting as a Director with this adventurous movie. Yaneea Bharadwaj and Pranitha Bijina are playing key roles, Kabir Duhan Singh will be playing the most powerful Villan as Electro Man.

Everyone appreciates this idea a lot. And congratulate the whole team for the response of the motion poster which is unveiled recently. The film’s VFX works have been planned in a meticulous fashion.

Director and Producer Stephen stated that “After our movie’s release, Indrani character will be talked about by everyone”. He described ‘Indrani’ as a pakka mass marvel movie. After Auditioning for months and multiple look tests Yaanea Bharadwaj was selected to play the lead role of Indrani. he mentioned that Indrani is a very powerful Charector with Multiple Shades. yaanea profile Perfectly matched that requirements of the character. she is well trained in martial Arts and the Audience will be spell bound when they see her in action episodes.

‘Shray Motion Pictures is producing the Film on a Huge Budget… INDRANI will have some breath-taking stunts’ Says Stanly Suman Babu Executive Producer.

The film INDRANI will have some breath-taking stunts. Sai Kartheek’s music and Background Score is going to be one of the major highlights. Chota K Prasad has taken the responsibility for editing this ambitious project. Charan madhavaneni is the DOP of the Film.