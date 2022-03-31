“MISHAN IMPOSSIBLE” USA Premieres Today

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame director Swaroop RSJ’s second directorial venture Mishan Impossible starring Taapsee Pannu in a central role will have its premieres in USA today.

The bounty hunting film is produced by Tollywood’s popular National Award winning production house Matinee Entertainment, that made many successful films such as Ghazi, Kshanam, Wild Dog etc. and Acharya that’s in the post production stage starring Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan, directed by Kortala Shiva.

Mishan Impossible story actually revolves around three kids and the theatrical trailer got tremendous response with 7M+ views. The trailer indeed promised the film will be high on hilarity with some unforeseen thrilling elements in the narration. There are good expectations on the movie, given the director delivered a blockbuster with his first movie and it is coming from the popular production house – Matinee Entertainment.

Moreover, megastar Chiranjeevi who graced the film’s pre-release event spoke highly about it. Chiranjeevi who already watched the movie assured audience that Mishan Impossible will amuse them for sure.

An ideal runtime of 2:09 hrs was locked for the film that was awarded with U/A censor certificate. The crisp runtime will be an advantage for the film in USA.

USA’s popular distribution house Nirvana Cinemas will be releasing Mishan Impossible in a grand manner in good number of theatres.

CLICK HERE!! for USA Schedules.

