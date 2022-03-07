Prabhas aims for three releases in 2022

Pan Indian star Prabhas is all set to test his luck with Radhe Shyam and the film releases this Friday. The top actor is busy promoting the film and during his recent media interaction, the top actor revealed that he is in plans to release three films this year. Prabhas had a long gap after the release of Saaho and the top actor is gearing up for a triple treat. The actor is also done with the shoot of Adipurush and he is almost done with the shoot of Salaar. Adipurush will release in January 2023.

The shoot of Salaar is expected to be completed in April. Prabhas will commence the shoot of Maruthi’s film Raja Deluxe from May and the pre-production work is happening at a faster pace. The shoot will be completed in two back-to-back schedules. The film will hit the screens this year. Prabhas is in plans to release Salaar and Maruthi’s film this year apart from Radhe Shyam if these films get ideal release dates. Getting a proper release date in all the languages is the biggest challenge post-Covid.

Prabhas also has Project K in the direction of Nag Ashwin and two schedules of the film are completed. He also signed Spirit in the direction of Sandeep Vanga and the shoot commences next year.