A Dull Weekend for Tollywood Box-office

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak opened with a bang last weekend and the film had been super strong till Mahashivaratri. There was a considerable drop in the footfalls and Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu and Sebastian released this Friday. Both these films reported poor numbers at the box-office considering the involved financials. Sebastian has been declared as a dud and the film had no signs of improvement over the weekend.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu was good in cities and towns on Saturday. The Sunday matinees and evening shows are packed. The film has to be exceptional to recover the investments but it never happened. Bheemla Nayak witnessed packed houses over the second weekend on Saturday and Sunday. On the whole, Tollywood had a dull weekend at the box-office and all eyes are now focused on Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is hitting the screens on March 11th and is high on expectations.