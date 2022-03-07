Tollywood waiting for Ticket Pricing GO

The AP government is yet to revise the ticket pricing GO that has been causing a huge dent for the revenues in theatres. The entire Tollywood has been eagerly waiting for the revised GO to be out. The top film fraternity expected that it would be issued after the release of Bheemla Nayak but it has been 10 days since the release and there is no announcement from the government of AP. There are a lot of speculations about the GO but Tollywood is not aware of when it would be out.

There are strong talks that the revised GO will be implemented from the release of Radhe Shyam which happens to be next Friday. There are a series of biggies lined up for release in summer and every Tollywood actor, director and filmmaker is just waiting for the update from the AP government. We have to wait to see if the government issues the revised GO or if they will be strict on their stand.