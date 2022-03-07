Krishna Vrinda Vihari Coming On April 22

By
nymisha
-
0

Naga Shaurya and Anish Krishna’s rom-com Krishna Vrinda Vihari seals its release date. The film co-starring Shirley Setia as Shaury’s love interest will release worldwide on April 22nd in summer. The team has announced the news officially through this enchanting poster.

Naga Shaurya and Shirley Setia look delightful together in the poster where they can be seen enjoying a bike ride. While Shaurya wore a panche kattu, Shirley Setia draped in a traditional saree.

The movie being produced by Usha Mulpuri of Ira Creations features Radhika Sarathkumar in a vital role. Mahati Swara Sagar and Sai Sriram handle music and camera departments respectively.

