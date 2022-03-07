DJ Tillu smashes OTT space with record views

Siddhu and Neha Shetty starrer youthful flick is becoming a huge success on OTT. Within just 48 hours after Aha began streaming the movie, it has attracted over 10 million streaming minutes and the numbers are steadily increasing.

This clearly shows the demand for the movie among the audience, especially the youngsters. The film was released in cinema halls on February 12 on Valentine’s Day weekend and emerged a box-office hit too, it may be noted.

Apart from the lead pair, the film has Prince Cecil, Brahmaji, Pragathi and Narra Srinivas in key roles. The film is produced by by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi on Sithara Entertainments banner, while Dheeraj Mogilineni is the executive producer.

As far as other technical departments are concerned, Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is the cinematographer and Navin Nooli is the editor. Meanwhile, Aha will soon start streaming ‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak from March 25th.