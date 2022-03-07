Exclusive: Akhil Akkineni’s pan-Indian project on Cards

Akhil Akkineni tasted his first success with Most Eligible Bachelor and he is completely focused on Agent. Top Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar who launched several actors has been keen to launch Akhil in Bollywood. Karan wanted to produce the debut film of Akhil but it did not materialize due to various reasons. The latest update says that Akhil’s next film is a pan-Indian attempt and it will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainments.

A Bollywood young director will helm Akhil’s project and the arrangements for the same are happening currently. Karan Johar is focused on Tollywood films and he has been lauding Tollywood actors and filmmakers frequently. He was associated with Baahubali and Karan is promoting RRR. Karan Johar is co-producing Liger and he is in plans to produce one more film of Vijay Deverakonda soon. The top filmmaker is now all set to work with Akhil Akkineni soon. More details awaited.