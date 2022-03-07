Official: Malayalam Superstar joins Agent

Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for the biggest bet in his career with Agent. The actor took months to transform himself and he plays a spy in this stylish action entertainer. Surendar Reddy is the director and AK Entertainments are the producers. Malayalam Superstar Mammootty will be seen in an important role and he completed shooting for a schedule of Agent in Budapest. The makers today made an official announcement about the same.

Mammootty plays Akhil’s mentor in the film. There are speculations that Sonu Sood will play the lead antagonist in Agent. The shoot of the film resumed recently after a long break. Sakshi Vaidhya is the leading lady and Hiphop Thamiza is the music director. Agent will have its theatrical release next year and the film is made on a budget of Rs 60 crores.