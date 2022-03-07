Malayalam director arrested of Rape Charges

Sexual abuses have been increasing on a regular basis across the country. Malayalam director Liju Krishna has been arrested on rape charges in Kannur district yesterday. A crew member working in his film filed a rape case against Liju Krishna after which he was arrested. He was presented before the magistrate in Kochi today and this news created a sensation across Kerala. Liju Krishna is arrested under IPC 376. The director is shooting for his upcoming movie Padavettu in Kannur. The woman’s identity is kept secret for her privacy.

Liju Krishna is making his debut with Padavettu and the film features Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The shoot of the film came to a halt after the director got arrested. Liju Krishna has been in touch with the woman for a long time and they started living together. The woman filed a complaint after Liju Krishna rejected the marriage proposal made by her. The investigation is underway.