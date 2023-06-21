Prabhas and Ram Charan out of Summer 2024 Race

Pan-Indian star Prabhas delivered his third flop in a row with Adipurush after the most successful Baahubali franchise. The top actor is shooting for Project K and the film is said to be the most expensive film made in the actor’s career. The film is approximately made on a budget of over Rs 500 crores and Project K is scheduled for release during summer 2024. As per the update, the film will now miss the summer 2024 release due to various reasons. The new release date of the film will be announced soon and Project K will release during the second half of 2024.

Ram Charan is focused on Game Changer directed by Shankar. The film’s shoot got delayed by months due to various reasons. The budget of the film too got heaped up. Ram Charan is now on a paternity break and the next schedule is expected to commence only in August. Game Changer was planned was summer 2024 release after several delays. The film will now miss the summer 2024 release and is expected to release later in 2024. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by February 2024. Prabhas and Ram Charan will miss summer 2024 as of now.

NTR, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and several top stars are expected to test their luck during summer 2024.